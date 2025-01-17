BOSTON (WHDH) - Palestinian organizations hosted a rally in Copley Square, gathering Thursday afternoon to celebrate the ceasefire deal announcement.

People involved in the Palestinian Youth Movement say they recognize the significance of the deal, while other demonstrators who support Israel said they’re not convinced the fighting will stop.

“This is a victory that belongs only to the Palestinian people and their will to survive and resist for 15 months of attempted annihilation by Israel,’ said Lea Kayali of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“I think ultimately these people have embraced a narrative that legitmizes violence against Israel, they cloak Islamist hostility towards Israel in a liberationist narrative and that’s not what this is,” said Dexter Van Zile, a researcher with Middle East Forum.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said officials have reached a deal to return hostages after some last minute holdups, but Israel’s cabinet still has to vote to approve the deal before it goes into effect.

