Palestinian student previously denied entry into US now at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Palestinian student who was denied entry into the United States last month is now on Harvard University’s campus for classes.

Ismail Ajjawi, a Lebanon resident, was refused entry into the U.S. after landing at Logan International Airport in Boston on Aug. 23, university and federal officials confirmed.

The 17-year-old freshman told the Harvard Crimson that the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by his friends.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to CNN Monday that Ajjawi “overcame all grounds of inadmissibility and was admitted into the United States as a student on a F1 visa.”

They did not provide details on how this case was resolved.

His family released a statement, writing, “The last ten days have been difficult and anxiety filled, but we are most grateful for the thousands of messages of support.”

