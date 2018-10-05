Palin suggests primary run against Murkowski

Sarah Palin is insinuating she could mount a primary challenge against Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski if she opposes Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In a tweet Friday, Palin wrote “Hey (at)lisamurkowski — I can see 2022 from my house.”

The tweet was a reference to an infamous “Saturday Night Live” skit in which Tina Fey, portraying Palin, said she could see Russia from her house.

Murkowski is next up for re-election in 2022. She hasn’t officially said she would vote against Kavanaugh, but opposed a procedural vote related to the nomination earlier Friday. She later told reporters it’s time to think “about the credibility and integrity of our institutions.”

Palin is a former Alaska governor and was GOP presidential candidate John McCain’s running mate in 2008.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)