PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a raging car fire on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 61 shortly before 10 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Upon their arrival, they found the car already engulfed and a thick plume of black smoke rising into the air.

They say the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At 09:56 this morning Palmer Fire was dispatched to the Massachusetts Turnpike mile marker 61 Westbound for the report of a motor vehicle fire. Engine 161 and Tanker 161 responded and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/JTOzHXB5s1 — Palmer Fire-Rescue Dept. (@PalmerFireDept) March 27, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)