PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a raging car fire on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 61 shortly before 10 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Upon their arrival, they found the car already engulfed and a thick plume of black smoke rising into the air.
They say the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)