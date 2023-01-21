(WHDH) — Wayne Doyle of Palmer has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.

Doyle opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at S & S Food Mart on North Main Street in Palmer. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

