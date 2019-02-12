Palmer woman arrested in stabbing that left man with serious injuries

PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she attacked and stabbed a man in Palmer on Monday.

Kelsey Gaulin is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Palmer District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Old Warren Road found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

A Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the district attorney’s office was called to the scene to assist due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)