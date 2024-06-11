CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Pamela Smart, the New Hampshire woman who is serving a life sentence for plotting with her teenage student to kill her husband, has for the first time accepted responsibility for her husband’s death.

Smart has been behind bars for more than three decades.

In a video statement on Tuesday, she requested a meeting with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to ask him to commute her sentence.

“I’m respectfully asking for the opportunity to come before you, the New Hampshire Executive Council, and have an honest conversation with you about my incarceration, my acceptance of responsibility, and any concerns you might have, any questions,” Smart said.

Smart said she hopes to showcase what she feels is her rehabilitation while in prison.

“I desperately didn’t want to be responsible for my husband’s murder,” she said. “I had to acknowledge for the first time in my own mind and my own heart how responsible I was.”

Smart was working as a high school media coordinator when one of her student’s shot and killed her husband, Gregory, in Derry, New Hampshire.

Now 56-years-old, Smart was convicted of being an accomplice to first degree murder, among other charges, in 1991 and was transferred to a women’s prison in New York. She was 22-years-old at the time.

The student who killed Gregory Smart was 15-years-old when he shot Gregory and was freed from prison in 2015.

Pamela Smart has been sentenced to life without parole. She has requested a commutation on four occasions, with her last appeal being denied in 2023.

Sununu responded to Smart’s latest request late Tuesday morning, saying in a statement “New Hampshire’s process for commutation or pardon requests is fair and thorough.”

“Pamela Smart will be given the same opportunity to petition the Council for a hearing as any other individual,” Sununu said.

