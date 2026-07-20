CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Pamela Smart will be in court Monday to challenge her murder conviction.

Smart is currently serving life in prison for orchestrating the murder of her husband in Derry, New Hampshire 1990.

Her lawyers are filing a motion to dismiss the case, saying that media coverage tainted the jury and that prosecutors misled the jury by providing written transcripts of inaudible audio recordings.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice said the original trial was fair.

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