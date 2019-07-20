Pampers launching ‘smart diaper’ to track babies’ patterns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Now you’ll never have to guess when your baby needs a diaper change or if they are getting enough sleep.

Pampers is introducing a smart diaper.

The company says the sensor on the front of the diaper can track a baby’s patterns and will then send information to a connected mobile app.

According to Pampers, the sensor will also track the child’s sleeping pattern.

There is no word yet on the cost of these tech-savvy diapers.

