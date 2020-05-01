Pan-Mass Challenge announces ‘re-imagined’ event for 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pan-Mass Challenge — a bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the country — announced Friday that the 2020 ride has been “re-imagined” to prioritize the health and safety of riders and volunteers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PMC Founder and Executive Director Billy Starr says steps have been taken to maintain a commitment to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Coming together the first weekend of every August is a beloved tradition for thousands of PMC participants. While we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down,” Starr said in a news release. “Our mission to support Dana-Farber in the fight against cancer is more important than ever. And in reimagining what our event can be, we hope to inspire even more participation from those joining us at home.”

The organization’s traditional ride, which typically includes 12 routes spanning 25 to 192 miles over the first weekend of every August, will be transformed into an interactive experience on Aug. 1, 2020.

The virtual, re-imagined event will include many of the beloved activities that riders, volunteers, donors, and spectators partake in during a traditional PMC Ride Weekend, including: