(WHDH) — Continental Mills issued a recall for a single lot of pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart due to potential foreign material contamination.

A single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix distributed nationwide may contain fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Parts of the cable were discovered in a limited amount of the product; however, no contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date, the FDA said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall, the FDA added.

The affected product features UFC code 078742370828, lot code KX2063, and a best-by date of 09/01/2023.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to dispose of it or return it for a replacement or refund.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)