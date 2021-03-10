Pandemic costs Massachusetts cultural institutions dearly

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has cost arts and cultural institutions in Massachusetts at least $588 million in revenue, the Massachusetts Cultural Council said this week.

In addition, about 30,000 workers in the sector have been affected by the pandemic through layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours or wages.

The numbers released by the state agency this week were based on several surveys of almost 1,000 nonprofits across the state.

“Our once booming, innovative, and vibrant cultural sector is in economic crisis,” Michael Bobbitt, the council’s executive director said in a statement. “One year of closure and cancellations adds up to millions of dollars in lost revenue and income, and thousands of displaced and impacted workers statewide.”

Also, some 2,000 artists, teaching artists, and scientists/humanists in Massachusetts who responded to the surveys reported losing more than $30 million in personal income.

The cultural sector includes museums, performing arts centers, science and nature centers and historical homes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)