Pandemic leads to new sanitary, occupancy requirements for plow teams

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester snowplow drivers dealt with traffic and pandemic restrictions as they tried to keep the streets clear Saturday, officials said.

DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the city had more than 300 pieces of snow removal equipment on the roads, and they had to deal with other motorists as the storm got underway.

“We knew this was coming and that’s one of the worst things that can happen, if our equipment gets trapped in the traffic that just compounds it,” Fink said.

And the pandemic has changed staffing, with road inspection teams limited to one person per vehicle instead of two. Assistant Commissioner for Operations Matt LaBovites said workers are also taking sanitary precautions.

“When we are swapping off vehicles, we’re wiping them down with sanitary wipes,” LaBovites said. “We’re trying to be respectful of protocols, we’re trying to protect our employees.”

