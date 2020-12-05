Pandemic, nor’easter fail to slow holiday shopping at Littleton store

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Saturday’s wet snow didn’t stop customers from coming out and getting some holiday cheer during a tough season at a Littleton shop.

Cataldo’s Gift and Garden has been in business for 35 years, and owner Dale Cataldo said shoppers were still coming out in force despite pandemic restrictions and the cold wet weather.

“We thought it might be slow but it’s been very busy,” Cataldo said. “Yesterday was real busy, today people have been in buying trees even in the rain.”

Manager Linda Collins said trying to run the shop has been a challenge this year.

“It was very difficult because you’re trying to keep your employees safe and family safe, you’re trying to keep your customers safe while they’re trying to still shop,” Collins said. “You’re trying to do a big balance to keep your business up, but keeping everyone safe and happy, so that was our biggest challenge.”

But shopper Rebecca Clark said she was glad to come out to support a local business and begin celebrating the holidays.

“I couldn’t wait to decorate for Christmas this year and I saw so many people decorating even before Thanksgiving,” Clark said. “I think it’s great, more people are shopping local this year to help out local businesses stay open. A lot of restaurants are affected so do your part to shop local and hopefully these places make it through.”

