WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A catalog of thousands of photos tells the story of an epic trip to every city and town in Massachusetts.

Alex Strum and his two young sons started visiting places at the beginning of the pandemic after they no longer went to school and his wife started working from home — 351 to be exact.

“Every town has something to offer no matter how small it might seem,” Strum said. “They were nice day trips. I think they enjoyed it. A lot less stressful than keeping the kids indoors all day long and keeping them entertained.”

Over 18 months, Strum documented the journey with fun pictures. He captured the beauty of the Bay State and learned about some quirky finds.

“Gardner had the world’s largest chair,” he said.

His favorite? The town of Barre.

“I love the Stone Crow Brewery with sledding, food and drinks,” he said. “Great for the family.”

Strum said he also enjoyed Easthampton and Amesbury.

His least favorite?

“I keep dumping on Peru because there just wasn’t a lot there,” he said.

He used a Google document to keep track of all the travels and after a while, his wife joined in on some trips too.

“I think she was starting to get jealous,” Strum said. “I’d send her pictures and she’d say, ‘I wish I could be there.”

Strum said that while it started as a way to keep his sons entertained, the experiences are ones he hopes they will eventually treasure.

“I wanted something I could look back on and when they got older,” he explained.

Strum wrapped up his journey last month on Nantucket where he and his wife celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

