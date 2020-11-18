Pandemic prompts Nantucket police to hit pause on gun permit applications

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nantucket Police Department says it will not be processing gun permit applications until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Wednesday, officials wrote, “Our permit office will not be doing firearms permit applications, fingerprints, or photos until further notice due to COVID-19.”

The tweet immediately generated debate about the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms.

The announcement has been shared hundreds of times, generating more than 500 replies.

