Panel discussion with Sen. Jeff Flake in Boston moved due to security concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A panel discussion in Monday with U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake in Boston has been moved due to security concerns.

Emerson College is pulling the plug on the upcoming discussion with the Republican senator, whose vote could make or break Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Forbes’ 30-Under-30 event kicks off this weekend in Boston. On Monday, the Arizona senator, along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, were set to speak at a panel discussion at the Colonial Theater, owned by Emerson College.

But Emerson College President Lee Pelton announced a change to the plan in a statement Friday, saying, “We are seeking to exercise our right as the owners of the Colonial to have the panel canceled for safety reasons.”

Many students had been planning to protest the event after watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s emotional testimony where she said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

The college says the panel has been moved to a more secure location off-campus.

Some students believe the president had more than safety concerns on his mind.

“He wants to protect the ideals of the students,” one student said.

