Panel recommends disbarment for ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

CHICAGO (AP) — A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday recommended that former governor Rod Blagojevich’s suspended law license be permanently revoked.

The panel’s ruling came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member board about some of the things that led to Blagojevich’s conviction on corruption charges and 14-year prison sentence.

In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and that he “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.” The panel also noted that Blagojevich failed to appear for his disciplinary hearing on Feb. 25, saying it demonstrated “a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession.”

Blagojevich’s attorney, Sheldon Sorosky, didn’t immediately reply to calls seeking comment.

The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel’s decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred. He was released from prison last month after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

Blagojevich, 63, graduated from Pepperdine University’s law school in 1983 and was admitted to the Illinois bar the next year. He worked as an assistant Cook County state’s attorney for years before entering politics.

