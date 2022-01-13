(WHDH) — Panera is kicking off 2022 with a pair of new delicious menu items.

The restaurant chain on Tuesday announced the addition of Thai chicken soup and citrus Asian crunch salad with chicken to its menu.

Both items are from a new platform of bold, globally-inspired, authentic flavors that begin rolling out this year, according to Panera.

The Thai chicken soup is said to be the first of more than 10 new flavor-packed soups in the brand’s innovation pipeline.

“Chicken, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, red bell peppers, and edamame are simmered in a rich, Thai yellow coconut curry broth with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, and Thai lime to deliver a delicious, gently spicy soup,” Panera wrote in a news release.

Other soups planned in the coming months include a sweet and spicy Mexican street corn chowder this summer.

The citrus Asian crunch salad with chicken features fresh romaine and a blend of chopped broccoli, green cabbage, carrots, and kale tossed with edamame, pickled red onions, and fresh cilantro in tangerine soy ginger dressing then topped with warm seared chicken thigh meat, crispy carrots, and a teriyaki drizzle.

The soup and salad can be enjoyed alone or as part of Panera’s popular “You Pick 2” combination.

