(WHDH) — Americans who start off their mornings with multiple cups of joe will be happy to know that Panera Bread is now offering an unlimited coffee subscription.

For just $8.99 a month, customers will be able to get an unlimited amount of hot-drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said he hopes this subscription will help make coffee more affordable for daily drinkers.

“Coffee is an important daily ritual for so many – it can give you a dose of optimism – it lifts you up. We kept asking ourselves, why can’t it be more accessible, more affordable? Moreover, could unlimited coffee translate to unlimited optimism?'” he said. “Today, we’re changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no compromises, unlimited subscription service—great coffee at an amazing value. We are eliminating the price barrier and the false choices between convenience and quality – between good coffee and craveable food. At Panera, there’s no more compromise—and your cup is always full.”

Panera estimates that this new program will save guests nearly $1,000 a year.

The subscription is available for members of MyPanera, the company’s free loyalty program. Sign up via QR code will be also available in Panera bakery-cafes nationwide beginning Monday.

