(WHDH) — A batch of Panera Bread soup that was sold at grocery stores is being recalled after customers reported finding glove pieces in some containers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

A total of 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products are subject to recall because they may be contaminated with pieces of gray nitrile glove, FSIS said in a news release.

The soup in question is 16-ounce containers of Panera’s chicken tortilla soup that were produced on July 1. They have a lot code of 070121-1V, a use by date of 9/09/2021, and bear the establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the company notified FSIS that they received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

