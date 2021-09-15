(WHDH) — Panera is rolling out a new mouthwatering menu option that combines two childhood favorites to create the ultimate nostalgic dish.

The restaurant chain on Tuesday unveiled its new grilled mac ‘n cheese sandwich.

The sandwich features Panera’s signature pasta dish sprinkled with parmesan crisps and its classic white miche bread, toasted to perfection.

“DROPPING NOW: our hot fall collab. Oh, YES,” Panera said in a Facebook post.

Starting on Sept. 18, the chain says it will deliver the sandwich to customers’ doorsteps for just $1.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)