(WHDH) — Panera is jumping into the chicken sandwich game with a pair of new handcrafted creations.

The chicken sandwiches, which are seared golden brown and cooked sous vide-style to “lock in flavor, tenderness, and juiciness,” are slated to hit Panera restaurants across the country on March 30, the company said in a news release.

The “Signature Take” sandwich features a chicken breast filet with a new garlic aioli sauce, savory parmesan crisps, and leafy emerald greens. The “Spicy Take” sandwich features a chicken breast filet with garlic aioli sauce, crispy pickle chips, and spicy buffalo sauce.

Both sandwiches are served on a sweet and hearty brioche roll made with real butter.

The sandwiches will be priced at $10.99.

