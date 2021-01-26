Panera unveils bread bowl glove for people who enjoy iced coffee in the winter

(WHDH) — The latest version of Panera’s bread bowl is not edible but it will keep your hands warm, especially if you enjoy drinking iced coffee on cold winter days.

The popular restaurant chain unveiled the “Iced & Toasty Bread Bowl Glove,” a hand warmer designed to keep dropping temperatures from getting in the way of your daily iced brew fix.

Panera says it decided to launch a glove inspired by it’s signature dough-based bowl because a new survey found that 78 percent of Americans claim that the cold weather does not stop them from drinking iced coffee.

So how do you land one of these gloves? Visit icedandtoasty.com through Jan. 29 and enter your info for a chance to win. There are 450 gloves available for the giveaway.

