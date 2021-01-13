Panic buttons in Pressley’s office removed prior to attack on Capitol, official says

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Panic buttons that were installed throughout Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s office were removed prior to last week’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an official.

“During the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Congresswoman Pressley’s Chief of Staff realized the duress buttons installed throughout the Congresswoman’s office suite had been removed,” a spokesperson for Pressley’s office said in a statement. “Our staff has used these devices before and they are regularly tested and maintained.”

The Sergeant at Arms at the Capitol has since overseen the installation of new duress buttons in Pressley’s office.

“The safety of the Congresswoman, her family and our staff remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

Pressley, her husband Conan Harris, and other lawmaker sought shelter in a secure room during the siege. Harris has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Relevant agencies were notified of the disappearance of the buttons. The incident remains under investigation.

