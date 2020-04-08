Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo to deliver pizzas, sandwiches to healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic

“Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Donate Lunch to Workers at Massachusetts General Hospital as Part of Every Day Heroes Program Benefitting Healthcare Workers Combatting COVID-19”

BOSTON (WHDH) - Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches announced that it will be delivering pizza and sandwiches to healthcare workers at New England hospitals each week during the coronavirus pandemic to thank them for their service.

Deliveries will be made to workers at hospitals, assisted living facilities, medical offices, urgent care clinics, and other healthcare facilities, according to New England Authentic Eats.

The program, which kicked off Wednesday, will deliver 16 extra-large Papa Gino’s cheese pizzas or five D’Angelo’s sandwich boxes that include 10 sandwiches each to dedicated doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

The first recipients of the program are listed below:

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Veteran’s Hospital, West Roxbury

Norwood Hospital, Norwood

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton

The Enclave of Franklin, Franklin

Morton Hospital, Taunton

Rhode Island Hospital, Providence

Elliot Hospital, Manchester

The restaurants plan to deliver meals to healthcare workers at facilities across New England every week for the next 10 weeks.

“We all know that our healthcare workers on the frontlines of combatting this pandemic are the heroes of this situation,” said New England Authentic Eats CEO Tom Sterrett. “As a local company with deep roots in the communities we serve, we want to do our small part to fuel and care for the people who are caring for us during this crisis.”

Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo encourage the public to suggest healthcare facilities to receive the meal deliveries on their social media channels by Tweeting at @PapaGinos using #pizzamyheart, at @DAngelo using #everydayheroes, or by emailing suggestions to pizzamyheart@papaginos.com or everydayheroes@dangelos.com.

