DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven more Papa Gino’s locations have shut down as the company transitions to a new partnership.

The restaurant chain recently joined New England Authentic Eats with the intention of strengthening its brand.

Amid changes within the company, Papa Gino’s has decided to close the following locations:

Worcester Road in Framingham

Cochituate Road in Framingham

Crescent Street in Brockton

Melrose

Seabrook, New Hampshire

Wilbraham

Worcester Road in Natick

Papa Gino’s CEO Bill Van Epps says they are working with managers and team members at those locations to either transfer them to other locations or help them find new jobs.

“We want to hold onto as many of our people as we can and help the rest of them quickly land on their feet,” he said.

Epps added that he does not anticipate any additional closings.

