Papa Gino’s gives away 1 million pizzas in celebration of Patriots big win over Steelers

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots throttled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, kicking off the new season with an impressive 33-3 win

In celebration of the victory, Papa Gino’s says it gave away nearly 1 million pizzas.

Papa Gino’s rewards members had a voucher for a free small cheese pizza loaded onto their accounts following the game.

Members score the free pizza online or in-restaurant.

The offer expires at the end of the day.

