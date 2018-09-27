BOSTON (WHDH) - Outgoing District Attorney Daniel Conley swore in his former chief trial counsel John Pappas Wednesday as Suffolk County’s 15th district attorney.

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Pappas to the position earlier this week following Conley’s resignation.

“When I walk out this evening, I won’t be district attorney,” Conley said. “I’ll be one of almost 800,000 Suffolk County residents depending on you to carry this important mission forward. I won’t be in the dugout with you, but I’ll be rooting from the stands. And I’ll no longer be your boss, but I’ll always be your friend.”

Conley passed the reins over to Pappas after holding the position of district attorney since 2002.

