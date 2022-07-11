ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A skydiver is expected to recover after suffering a parachute problem and crashing onto a warehouse roof in Orange, Mass.

First responders were called in Sunday night after a man’s parachute apparently tangled with both his main and reserve chutes and took a hard landing in an industrial park.

“It’s the first time I think, that I can remember, that we’ve had a skydiver on the roof,” Orange Police Chief James Sullivan said. “We’ve had their wallets on roofs, that type of stuff, but we’ve never had a skydiver.”

It happened in the area of the Orange Municipal Airport when the man was jumping with Jumptown Skydiving. Emergency responders acted fast to get to the parachutist, scaling the warehouse roof to stabilize him before he was airlifted to the UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Doug Breault, who worked nearby, said he had never seen anything like it.

“I’ve heard of plane crashes down over here, but that’s probably it,” Breault said. “I guess (he’s) lucky; if you’re falling out of the sky and still alive, you’re probably lucky.”

Officials described the man’s injuries as “non-life threatening.”

