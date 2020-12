EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of residents drove by Ruth Lane’s home in Everett Sunday for a special birthday.

Lane was turning 100, and had no idea the parade was coming.

“I was shocked! I didn’t realize it was for me!” she said.

Lane spent three decades working for the city of Everett and was named honorary City Clerk for her centennial.

