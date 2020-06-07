Parade of cars, buses, motorcycles show support for the Class of 2020 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists showed their support for graduating seniors over the weekend in Boston.

Dozens of cars, buses, and motorcycles made their way through several communities to congratulate members of the class of 2020.

The caravan graduation began in Mattapan and kicked off with speeches from local leaders, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Many of the students were unable to have graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

