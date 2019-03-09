Paraglider rescued on cliffside of Bourne beach after accident

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A paraglider was rescued following an accident at a beach in Bourne on Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responding to the cliffside of Sagamore Beach found an injured male paraglider, according to Bourne police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

