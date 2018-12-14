Paramedics deliver healthy set of twins on highway in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Paramedics delivered a healthy set of twins on the highway in Sterling on Friday morning.

Crews responding to Interstate 190 southbound at exit 5 for a woman in labor around 6:45 a.m. learned that the woman’s delivery was imminent.

Paramedics loaded the woman into the ambulance and within minutes, she delivered healthy twins, Sterling fire officials said.

The baby girl entered the world at 6:58 a.m. and the baby boy was born at 7:12 a.m.

The mother and the babies were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

