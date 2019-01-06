Paramedics help deliver healthy baby girl in Braintree home

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A healthy baby girl is resting comfortably in the hospital thanks to some quick-thinking paramedics who helped deliver her in her parents’ Braintree living room late Saturday night.

Brewster Ambulance paramedic John Bobbitt-Miller and his partner, Ken Caron, were dispatched to a 911 call after little Amara’s parents called for help.

“Once I examined her, I realized she was not going to make it to the hospital,” Bobbitt-Miller recalled. “The baby is was coming any minute.”

Amara’s dad, Kevin Echevaria, said he had no idea what to do.

“I had absolutely no idea,” he said. “I’m a mechanic … she’s the one in the medical field.”

Within ten minutes of the paramedics’ arrival, little Amara was born.

“When that baby starts crying, there was sigh of relief in the room,” Bobbitt-Miller said. “The family started taking pictures … mom was smiling through the whole process.”

