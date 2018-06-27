FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Paramedics revived an unconscious dog that was rescued from a fire in a three-story apartment building on Tuesday.

The building at the corner of Peckham and East Main streets went up in flames before noon.

Everyone made it out of the apartments OK but one dog died and another was found unconscious on the sidewalk, District Fire Chief Ambrose Smith said.

Paramedics at the scene pulled out a pet-sized oxygen mask and got to work to try to save the dog’s life.

A crowd that had gathered near the scene began to cheer when the dog lifted its head.

The dog was carried away for further treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)