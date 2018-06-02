TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people in Topsfield were rushed to the hospital Saturday for carbon monoxide poisoning.

A gas powered pressure washer caused the high levels of CO in the home shortly before 2 p.m., fire officials said.

One of the people inside complained of dizziness after about 30 minutes of exposure and the second showed no symptoms but did have elevated blood levels of CO, according to officials.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Crews ventilated the home and got the levels back to normal.

