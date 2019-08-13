Paranormal team reports ‘incredible occurrences’ while investigating RI ‘Conjuring’ house

HARRISVILLE, R.I. (WHDH) — A paranormal team investigating a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie “The Conjuring” says “incredible occurrences” have been uncovered during their stay.

The movie is based on the story of a family that lived in the Harrisville farmhouse in the 1970s. The house has recently been purchased by a couple from Maine.

Now, the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures is looking into whether the owner’s report of a “busy” house is accurate — and host Zak Bagans says they’ve already uncovered some “incredible occurrences.”

Halfway thru this iconic investigation most people have heard about from The Conjuring. Many new details uncovered, INCREDIBLE occurences have been documented and the best part has been working alongside actual persons involved from that 1973 case… #GhostAdventures — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) August 9, 2019

The two-hour documentary will air on Halloween.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)