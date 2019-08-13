Paranormal team reports ‘incredible occurrences’ while investigating RI ‘Conjuring’ house

HARRISVILLE, R.I. (WHDH) — A paranormal team investigating a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie “The Conjuring” says “incredible occurrences” have been uncovered during their stay.
The movie is based on the story of a family that lived in the Harrisville farmhouse in the 1970s. The house has recently been purchased by a couple from Maine.
Now, the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures is looking into whether the owner’s report of a “busy” house is accurate — and host Zak Bagans says they’ve already uncovered some “incredible occurrences.”
The two-hour documentary will air on Halloween.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)