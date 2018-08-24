(WHDH) — A parasite infection outbreak linked to McDonald’s salads continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 500 people in 16 states have fallen sick from the intestinal illness.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and body aches.

It can last anywhere from several days to a few months and can be treated with antibiotics.

According to the FDA, an unused package of Fresh Express salad mix tested positive for the parasite.

McDonald’s said in July it had removed the mix from impacted restaurants.

In a statement, Fresh Express said it issued a precautionary recall on July 27.

