BOSTON (WHDH) - A parent is accused of assaulting a school bus driver Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston Public Schools.

BPS officials say it happened while the driver was completing a route for students from the Taylor School.

Police were notified and a subsequent driver finished the drop-offs.

Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper says she is outraged and Taylor School Principal Jennifer Marks released the following statement:

“The Taylor School alongside the entire Boston Public Schools has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive. Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom.”

