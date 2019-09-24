CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A parent allegedly struck a bus driver in Cambridge following a verbal altercation on Tuesday morning.

The parent had reportedly become upset with something the bus driver had previously said to a child and decided to confront the driver on Rindge Avenue around 7:15 a.m., Cambridge police said.

The parent hit the driver before the two were separated, police added.

The driver was transported to a local hospital after complaining of head pain.

No arrests have been made at this time but police say charges may be pursued by the involved individuals at a later point.

