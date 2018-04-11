Parent: Baseball coaches discussed plan to ‘bean’ daughter

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A youth sports organization in New Hampshire is investigating a parent’s allegations that two baseball coaches talked about a plan to hurt his 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to force her to quit the program.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports Dan Klein, of Madbury, alleges the coaches said they’d instruct a player to “bean” his daughter — strike her in the head with a baseball — during practice. The conversation allegedly took place during a draft meeting to assign players to team rosters last month in Durham.

Klein said his daughter is the only girl enrolled to play on a team in her division. He said two other coaches at the meeting who found the discussion inappropriate told him about it.

Oyster River Youth Association Director Matthew Glode said the organization is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)