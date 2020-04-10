Parent comes up with creative way for Peabody to recognize graduating class

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local city councilor and parent of a Peabody student has come up with a creative way for the city to recognize members of the high school’s graduating class.

Councilor Jon Turco is working to get the city to put up banners featuring photos of each senior on lamp posts and other fixtures throughout Peabody.

The idea is to use over 300 senior portraits and display them on public roadways.

Turco said he came up with the idea when talking to parent about the students missing out on senior week activities and potentially graduation. His daughter Alexandra is one of those seniors.

“We definitely miss hanging out with friends and seeing teachers at school, but we’re all trying to make the best of the situation,” Alexandra said.

Turco said all the parents have been thinking of ways to make the senior class feel special during this difficult time.

“I think it’s been a thought in all the senior parents’ minds of what we could do to help these kids through this situation,” Turco said.

He reached out to a local design company to do a mock up of the banners.

There are still some logistical hurdles to tackle, but he and his daughter hope the idea comes to fruition soon.

“To have our residents of Peabody drive down the streets, have students be able to see their own pictures and their accomplishments recognized by the city would be amazing to me,” Turco said.

The banners would cost around $120 each. Parents are being urged to give a little more to make sure each student gets their own banner.

