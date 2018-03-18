Parent company of Tinder sues Bumble for patent infringement, stealing trade secrets

(WHDH) — The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets.

Tinder alleges that Bumble simply copied what they called the, “world changing, card swipe-based, mutual opt-in premise,” of Tinder.

The lawsuit also claims Bumble introduced two features that were developed when a pair of Bumble co-creators worked at Tinder.

Match Group, which owns Tinder, says this is the first time the company is enforcing its patents on swiping and double opt-ins for dating matches on Tinder.

Bumble has not commented on the suit, which was filed Friday in Texas.

