BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A parent dropping off a child mistakenly struck the curb outside of a school in Burlington and crashed into the building on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Greenleaf Way found tire tracks in the grass outside of the Primrose School and damage to a brick wall, according to the Burlington Police Department.

A building inspector was called to the scene and determined that there was no serious structural damage to the school.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver involved is not being charged.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)