BOSTON (WHDH) - A family of five, including three young children, were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Centre and Hastings streets shortly before 10 a.m. found two mangled strollers resting on the sidewalk next to a Toyota Tacoma that appeared to have crashed over a brick wall.

A mother, father, and their three children under the age of 5 all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Good Samaritan Kelly McDonald, who had been out to breakfast with her family, jumped in to help render aid when she saw a little boy bleeding from his head.

“My first reaction as a mother was you’ve got to put pressure on that. I didn’t have gloves but I was like I’m just going to take off my sweatshirt,” McDonald told 7News. “I think it’s a positive message to everybody. If you can help, and you’re in a position to do so, do so.”

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation released a statement confirming that one of the individuals injured in the crash is a member of the federation.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

“I was in shock. I froze and all I could say was oh my god,” said hairstylist Shakeita Hayes, who witnessed the crash through the mirror of a nearby hair salon.

Police say it appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk and went over a low brick wall, striking the family, who was reportedly sitting on a bench.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

