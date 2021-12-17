BOSTON (WHDH) - A family of five, including three young children, were hospitalized following a crash involving a pickup truck in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Centre and Hastings streets shortly before 10 a.m. found a stroller resting on the sidewalk next to a Toyota Tacoma that appeared to have crashed over a brick wall.

A mother, father, and their three children under the age of 5 all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The pickup driver was not hurt.

Police say it appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk and went over a low wall, striking the family as they walked by.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Boston Police: 5 people transported including several children. Some serious injuries. None appear to be life threatening. It appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk, and went over a low wall. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 17, 2021

