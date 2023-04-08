BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two parents from Brockton are recalling the terrifying moment they and their five children were forced to leap from a second-floor window as a fast-moving fire raced through the multi-family home they live in late Friday night.

Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montello Street around 11 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the building. Witnesses said the fire spread so quickly that some people inside didn’t have time to escape.

“I just feel numb, but I’m glad my kids are out,” said Myriam Legramb, who was forced to leap from a second-floor window after lowering down her kids.

The father said he first checked a door downstairs but realized that was not an option and decided to break a window.

“I jumped out and I said to them throw, throw, you’ve got to jump!” he recalled, adding he caught his kids and “broke their fall as best I could.”

All five of their children, including their 3- and 2-year-old, are safe an uninjured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)