HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents and grandmother of six children from Haverhill who disappeared last week before being located Saturday night are now facing charges, officials said.

Police said the children were missing after another sibling called 911 to report their parents for child abuse.

Investigators said parents were then uncooperative in their search for the children.

The children were found later Saturday night and placed in state custody.

In an update, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said the mother and step-father of the children, identified as Jameaka Conway and Cypher Great, are facing several charges including assault and battery on a child under 14. The children’s grandmother, Deborah Conway, is facing one count of intimidation of a police officer and two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative.

