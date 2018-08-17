Parents arrested after 7-year-old shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The parents of a 7-year-old who was shot Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire are facing criminal charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. spoke with officials who were treating a child who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Friday, police obtained arrest warrants for the child’s father, Miguel Roman, 30, and mother, Jennifer Puglisi, 29, according to a press release issued Friday by the Manchester Police Department.

Police say they were both taken into custody without incident at 39 Walnut St.

Roman was charged with reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent, and Puglisi was charged with reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent, according to police.

Roman and Puglisi are both expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Aug. 20.

